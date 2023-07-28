7/28/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; defense steps up

Yesterday’s training camp session was marred by Jalen Ramsey’s late practice injury, but that doesn’t mean it was all bad for the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens on Thursday. It was a day where, by all accounts, the defense stepped up in a big way after the offense “won” the first training camp practice just a day earlier.

One defender was singled out for his stellar performance on Thursday and that defender was EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb.

With fellow EDGE rusher Jaelan Phillips sidelined with a minor ankle injury, Chubb dominated the competition — albeit with starter Terron Armstead working on the side during his rehab assignment and newcomer Isaiah Wynn also not practicing — earning himself the orange jersey award for his performance.

Chubb is reuniting with his former head coach Vic Fangio, which means big time production is expected from the highly paid 27-year-old. He’s currently off to a good start, if you put stock into the honor bestowed upon him today.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle OTA 2 Duke Riley OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed OTA 4 Jevon Holland OTA 5 Alec Ingold OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 1 N/A Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold Training Camp 3 Bradley Chubb

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!