Dolphins training camp 2023: Day 3 live updates from practice

We are on to day three of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp. The biggest news coming out of yesterday’s practice was the injury to All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will undergo surgery Friday afternoon to repair his meniscus. The injury could keep Ramsey out of action for most of the year, depending on the severity of the injury and the repair the doctors have to make. The cornerback group, a strength for Miami entering camp, will be under the spotlight on Friday as the search for a replacement for Ramsey begins.

Friday is still a media-only workout for the team. The first public workout in front of the fans will come on Sunday.

Training camp updates:

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))