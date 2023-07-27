Your favorite restaurant/bar to watch your Miami Dolphins?

The fan base for our Miami Dolphins is not only in South Florida but just about everywhere else in the country and even the world. I will eventually get to the annual post where I poll everyone as to where they currently live, but for now, my focus is where you watch the games if you do not have the costly NFL Sunday Ticket package. Even some of those that live here in Florida, like myself, have to pay extra to see the games but for others, it's just too much money or they prefer the company of a lot of other like-minded fans to sit at home alone to watch the games. I also like to know the answer as a service for the other fans on this site that might live out of the local viewing area but would like to find a place to go watch the games with fellow Phins fans.

So tonight’s question is if you are not in the local viewing area for the Miami Dolphins games and do not have NFL Sunday Ticket where do you go to gather and watch the games from? Please let us know not only the name of the establishment but also its address if possible.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-