7/27/23 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; first repeat winner in 2023!

A fullback wears orange

By Marek Brave
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are back practicing in the heat and humidity of South Florida, but one player in particular was bringing that fire on the first day of training camp — earning himself the orange jersey award which is given out to the player who had the best performance during the prior practice session.

That player was fullback Alec Ingold! Ingold becomes the first player to win the award twice in 2023, as he also was adorned in the orange threads once during the Dolphins’ voluntary organized team activities.

Fullbacks aren’t always the flashiest guys on the field and as such, they don’t often receive as much recognition as some of the other players on offense, however in head coach Mike McDaniel’s scheme, the fullback is an integral part of making things run smoothly. If the dual orange jersey awards are any indication, Ingold is seemingly handling his role well.

2023 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaylen Waddle
OTA 2 Duke Riley
OTA 3 Salvon Ahmed
OTA 4 Jevon Holland
OTA 5 Alec Ingold
OTA 6 Andrew Van Ginkel
Mini Camp 1 Tua Tagovailoa
Mini Camp 2 Christian Wilkins
Mini Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 1 N/A
Training Camp 2 Alec Ingold

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

