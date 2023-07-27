Injury Report: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey carted off field in training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down in Thursday’s practice, as per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

Miami Dolphins practice is over. The big news: Jalen Ramsey is currently being carted off the field. He has an issue with his left leg or knee. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

The extent of Ramsey’s injury is unclear at the moment, but it came during an 11v11 play during practice. As per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Ramsey grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Ramsey came over to the sidelines, and was evaluated for roughly 5-7 minutes by medical staff, before eventually being carted off the field, as per Adam Beasley.

Teammate Jevon Holland was asked about Ramsey’s injury, to which Holland said, “Everybody’s worried about him, but we’re not really sure what’s wrong, so.”

Jevon Holland is first to the podium and of course is asked about Jalen Ramsey. Holland chatted with Ramsey while he was receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/lT5IV5qIaF — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

It’s worth nothing that fellow defensive back Kader Kohou was asked about Ramsey’s injury as well, and responded with, “He’s gonna be good.”

Kader Kohou on Jalen Ramsey: “He’s gonna be good.” — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 27, 2023

For now, fans can only wait and see what happens with Ramsey, and what his status will be going forward. For a team that suffered countless injuries in their secondary last year, the last thing they need is for Ramsey to go down with a serious problem.