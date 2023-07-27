 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury Report: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey carted off field in training camp

Ramsey went down with an issue concerning his left leg/knee.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down in Thursday’s practice, as per Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

The extent of Ramsey’s injury is unclear at the moment, but it came during an 11v11 play during practice. As per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Ramsey grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Ramsey came over to the sidelines, and was evaluated for roughly 5-7 minutes by medical staff, before eventually being carted off the field, as per Adam Beasley.

Teammate Jevon Holland was asked about Ramsey’s injury, to which Holland said, “Everybody’s worried about him, but we’re not really sure what’s wrong, so.”

It’s worth nothing that fellow defensive back Kader Kohou was asked about Ramsey’s injury as well, and responded with, “He’s gonna be good.”

For now, fans can only wait and see what happens with Ramsey, and what his status will be going forward. For a team that suffered countless injuries in their secondary last year, the last thing they need is for Ramsey to go down with a serious problem.

