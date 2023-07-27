 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dolphins training camp 2023: Day 2 live updates from practice

Day two of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp is here. We keep you updated with the latest.

Day two of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp is underway, with the team continuing their on-field work to get ready for the regular season. As with yesterday’s practice, this is a media-only workout, with the first public practice scheduled for Sunday.

Also, as we noted yesterday, the X/Twitter list embeds are still broken, meaning we cannot insert our coverage list as we have in years past. Instead, we are manually updating the article below and are looking for a new way to make this a little more streamlined.

Make sure you join in the conversation about everything happening in the comments below.

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)
Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)
Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)
Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))
Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))
Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))

