Dolphins training camp 2023: Day 2 live updates from practice

Day two of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training camp is underway, with the team continuing their on-field work to get ready for the regular season. As with yesterday’s practice, this is a media-only workout, with the first public practice scheduled for Sunday.

When you and your bro fight over who gets the Player 1 controller pic.twitter.com/gWDjt0Vmom — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

Headed to Miami Dolphins training camp and thinking of Jason Jenkins today pic.twitter.com/FZcfawOIDA — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 27, 2023

Some things never change...#TBT to Zach Thomas crushing media day pic.twitter.com/lMpNmLo9kc — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2023

Thankful Mike McDaniel wants to see Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle vs. Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard just as much as I do.



My @gmfb @nflnetwork report detailing Dolphins top speedy WR duo vs. their top ballhawk CB duo getting better against each other in training camp: pic.twitter.com/2m7j7gXtBs — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Who is ready for day two of #Dolphins training camp?



What would you be looking for? pic.twitter.com/267inOFUDn — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) July 27, 2023

Why Dolphins are confident their offense — that was top-6 last year — will be much better in 2023 (maybe even NFL-best if they stay healthy) because now Tua Tagovailoa “owns it.”



More from @nflnetwork @gmfb: pic.twitter.com/1skwr4J7zA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa’s biggest smile of the day yesterday came when he was asked about Justin Herbert’s contract.



“It gets me excited. It gets me going.”



From @gmfb on why Tua’s big could be waiting for him in 2024 offseason if he stays healthy and balls out again. pic.twitter.com/MLTPCTutnj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Getting warm for Day 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/bX4PIGrtR6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2023

The QB squad pic.twitter.com/hcAGUFc3AF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2023

The orange jersey is BACK!

@AI_XLV is on aux today pic.twitter.com/jLDS8kAfyB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 27, 2023

Jalen Ramsey was seen limping off the practice field at Dolphins camp after a rep. He grabbed at his left knee as he went to the ground on the sideline and was attended to by trainers.



He was helped up but didn’t want to step with it. A cart has come to take him away. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

Miami Dolphins practice is over. The big news: Jalen Ramsey is currently being carted off the field. He has an issue with his left leg or knee. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Jalen Ramsey appeared to injure his left knee late in Dolphins practice, was examined for 10 minutes, got up with a limp and got into a cart. Was just wheeled off. Worrisome. Practice just ended. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 27, 2023

Highlight pass play on Day 2 of camp: Skylar Thompson deep touchdown to Braxton Berrios, who beat Cam Smith at CB and Keidron Smith at S over the top. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

It's unclear how Ramsey got injured. It occurred during an 11 on 11 rep. He came to the sidelines and was immediately evaluated for a good 5-7 minutes by medical staff before the cart came out. https://t.co/fadNJxdk3u — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was carted back into the locker down room after a practice injury. Trainers were attending to his left knee.



He grabbed his left knee after defending Tyreek Hill on a pass play. Trainers evaluated him for a bit on the sideline then he hobbled on cart. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Second straight Dolphins training camp practice where a top CB wins a matchup against a top WR. After X’s PBU on Hill yesterday, Jalen Ramsey had tight coverage and breakup against Jaylen Waddle on Tua deep ball Thursday. Great play by Ramsey before he got hurt. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

Tua Tagovailoa had some nice throws, including deep sideline to Tyreek Hill, but threw his first INT of camp, picked off by Kader Kohou with underneath coverage on Tyreek Hill streaking over the middle. Jerome Baker also had a near INT on Tua over middle. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile working with David Long. pic.twitter.com/G8GlvD5Eu2 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 27, 2023

Jalen Ramsey’s apparent injury happened near the end of practice. He attempted to stay on the field initially the incomplete pass but after feeling his left knee for a bit he headed to the sidelines to be looked at by Dolphins trainers. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Jevon Holland is first to the podium and of course is asked about Jalen Ramsey. Holland chatted with Ramsey while he was receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/lT5IV5qIaF — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said they are worried about Jalen Ramsey but they didn’t know any details and don’t want to speculate. Holland said he dapped Ramsey up and they talked for a bit. They are waiting to find out. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Here’s Jaylen Waddle, being asked about Jalen Ramsey. Early in practice, Ramsey made a superb play on a deep pass thrown from Tua to Waddle. pic.twitter.com/EB5XlViWKC — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))