Video of Tyreek Hill’s offseason incident emerges; receiver calls mistake “bone-headed”

Last month, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines for all the wrong reasons when it was reported that he slapped an employee on the back of the head at a South Florida marina after a disagreement between the two men occurred on a boat dock.

On Wednesday, video of the incident was made public via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

SLATER SCOOP: Video of Tyreek Hill’s incident at a Miami marina. pic.twitter.com/eaoS8XqSaB — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 26, 2023

On Tuesday, through a joint statement between the marina employee’s attorney and Tyreek Hill’s representation, we learned that the two men had “resolved their differences” and no criminal or civil charges would be pursued.

After the Dolphins’ first training camp practice concluded Wednesday, Tyreek Hill spoke with media in attendance and expressed remorse for his actions, while saying he was cooperating with the National Football League in full regarding the league’s own investigation into the matter.

“The issue has been resolved and I’m currently cooperating with the NFL — giving them all the details on what happened on that day.”

When asked if he was concerned about potentially being suspended for the incident, Hill had this to say:

“Me? Nah, man. When I’m able to come here and play ball, man, I get a chance to get away from all of that at the end of the day. That’s the great thing about football... I just can’t make bone-headed mistakes like that.”

There is no timeline for when the NFL will conclude their investigation into Hill’s offseason misconduct, so at the time of this writing, it is unclear whether or not the All-Pro wide receiver will be suspended for his mistake. We will keep you updated with the developments as they are made available.