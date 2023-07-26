What’s the Miami Dolphins story line that no one is discussing?

Every year we get to this point in the year where the players hit training camp and various stories begin to come out about the NFL teams and the individual players. Thus far we have seen stories about those players that are back practicing after missing parts of last season with injury and those that are on the PUP list for whatever reason. We see the stories about new contracts being handed out or in the case of our Miami Dolphins those players that need extensions sooner than later that have not yet happened. There is even a story about our starting quarterback’s new sleeve tattoo. Of course, there are the most important stories as they apply to how everyone looks now that they are back on the practice field.

With all of that in mind, what Miami Dolphins' storylines or stories do you think need to be covered more? What story or stories do you think the media is ignoring that are perhaps more interesting or more important than the human interest stories and unimportant minutia that the media spends most of their time reporting? What's a story that no one seems to be covering but you believe needs to be talked about more? And yes, if you are asking yourself if I have run out of ideas at this point I obviously have so please bear with me until we get some more news flowing.

Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below-