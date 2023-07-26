Dolphins announce throw-back jersey schedule for 2023

The Miami Dolphins have the best-looking throwback jersey in the league, and they will show it off twice in 2023. The team announced two home games that will feature the alternate uniforms, one in an all-white look and one with an aqua top and white pants.

First up will be the team’s Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. That game, the second meeting of the year between the two AFC East rivals, is schedule for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, October 29.

The second game will be the Week 16, Christmas Eve contest with the Dallas Cowboys in Miami. That game will have a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

The team has not announced any further jersey-wear schedule for the season, but they typically wear white at home during afternoon games, forcing the visting team to wear their darker-colored uniforms in the South Florida heat. The Dolphins’ Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans in Miami could be an opportunity for the team to wear their standard aqua jerseys at home.