Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shows off New Ink in Training Camp

There is always plenty of attention around Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (whether he likes it or not), and his new body art is no exception. For much of the offseason, his new full sleeve tattoo was a topic of conversation in Miami Dolphins fan circles. Now that it’s finally been revealed, it’s being discussed by fans all around the NFL.

In a training camp interview, Tagovailoa described what the new tattoo meant to him and his cultural identity. Part of his sleeve is related to the birth of his first child and has “ a lot of cultural significance and a lot of things that have to do with protection, guidance, and the sort of things like that that we believe in the Samoan culture.” The entire thing took three sessions, or two and half days.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa explains the new sleeve tattoo he’s rocking this summer. pic.twitter.com/PgD6LROtJ0 — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) July 26, 2023

While it’s almost silly to be reporting on things like this, the tattoo feels symbolic of so much growth that we’ve seen out of Tagovailoa over the past few years. Dolphins fans who have been following Tua’s journey in the NFL may find it hard to believe that this is the same guy who struggled so much with his confidence and could barely get through post-game press conferences as a rookie and second year player.

Since the arrival of Mike McDaniel, we’ve seen a new Tua Tagovailoa. One that is growing into his role as a husband, father, team leader, and top-100 NFL player. It may just be a tattoo, but it feels like the precursor to even more growth for Tagovailoa in 2023.