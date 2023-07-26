Dolphins training camp 2023: Miami getting back on field - Day 1 live updates

The Miami Dolphins are officially back on the practice field. Today marks their first on-field workout for their 2023 training camp period, with reporters allowed to view the practice. The first public practice will occur on Sunday, with fans allowed into the stands at the team’s training facility adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.

Unfortunately, X/Twitter list embeds are broken right now, so our traditional move of adding a Twitter list here in our coverage of the practice will not work this year. Instead, we are going to try something new - and hopefully, it will work. This is a manual update of the information coming out of the practice from the reporters, so it may be a few seconds delayed. We will figure this out together.

Training camp updates:

(Because today’s practice is not a “public” practice, there will be limited in-practice tweets from the reporters there.)

McDaniel on watching Hill/Waddle vs. Howard/Ramsey: Have you seen their collective pay checks? My interest is high.



What I am excited about is those four guys are competitors and want to be best version of themselves. — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) July 26, 2023

Miami’s 2023 public training camp schedule (with preseason games included):

Sunday, July 30 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Monday, July 31 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Friday, August 4 - 10:30 a.m. ET (Season ticket members only)

Saturday, August 5 - 11 a.m. ET (Scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium)

Tuesday, August 8 - 10 a.m ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Wednesday, August 9 - 10 a.m. ET (with Atlanta Falcons)

Friday, August 11 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 1 (vs. Atlanta Falcons))

Saturday, August 19 - 4 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 2 (at Houston Texans))

Wednesday, August 23 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 24 - 10:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 26 - 7 p.m. ET (Preseason Game 3 (at Jacksonville Jaguars))