Report: Miami Dolphins tried trading for Saquon Barkley

By now, it’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins are interested in adding a star running back to their already potent offense.

The team has flirted with the idea of signing Dalvin Cook for months now, but no deal has materialized. Both parties are currently separated on contract terms, specifically Cook’s salary. Whether or not Cook eventually becomes a Dolphin, that’s a story for another day.

But, would it surprise you to know that at one point, the Dolphins actually explored a move to trade for Saquon Barkley instead?

OH WOW: The Miami #Dolphins reportedly attempted to trade for New York #Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley this off-season, per @rydunleavy of @nypost.







The #Giants turned down two offers from teams that have since been proved to be interested in other elite… pic.twitter.com/i111PKcYrq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 25, 2023

Barkley, who recently inked a 1-year deal with the New York Giants, has been publicly frustrated with the Giants’ decision to place the franchise tag on him this offseason. The two parties were eventually able to settle on a one-year deal, though Barkley’s long-term future with the team remains unclear.

However, before Barkley signed, the Dolphins reportedly attempted to trade for Barkley. The potential trade package is unknown at the moment, but one would assume it would’ve cost a king’s ransom. Barkley is coming off a fantastic season, in which he managed 1,312 rushing yards (career-high), 10 touchdowns, 57 receptions, and 338 receiving yards. with just one fumble all season.

Of course, it’s worth nothing that these rumors are just that—rumors.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Giants were actually the ones initialing talks a few months ago, reaching out to “a dozen teams” in an effort to trade Barkley.

Conflicting reports on Saquon Barkley and Dolphins. NY Post said Miami tried to trade for him... Pro Football Talk said Giants called a dozen teams trying to trade him in March and April, at request of Barkley, but Giants "found no takers." All moot now. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 25, 2023

This would indicate that the Dolphins weren’t actually interested in making a move for Barkley, but rather, simply explored their options after being offered a chance to trade for the player. The truth is unknown at the moment, and likely will be for the near future, as Barkley remains (for now) with the Giants.

Regardless, a world in which Saquon Barkley suited up alongside Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, all under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel? Yeah, that’s a world I’d want to live in.

What do you think of these rumors? Should the Dolphins have traded for Saquon Barkley? Give us your thoughts in the comments below?