Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots

Why the Patriots signed Jalen Hurd and Diego Fagot - Pats Pulpit

New England filled out its 90-man roster ahead of training camp, signing the two veteran in free agency.





New York Jets

New York Jets: Rodgers implies 2023 may not be one and done with Jets - Gang Green Nation

Fears of a one and done Rodgers may be overblown





Buffalo Bills

Nyheim Hines out for the season in freak accident, per reports - Buffalo Rumblings

Bills RB Nyheim Hines injures knee in a jet skiing accident

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens

Lock or Not: Evaluating the Baltimore Ravens’ roster entering training camp - Baltimore Beatdown

Who among the Baltimore Ravens’ roster is a lock? How many of the 53 spots are secured already?





Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Pickett ‘trending in right direction’ ahead of training camp - Behind the Steel Curtain

Kenny Pickett is about to begin his first training camp as the full-time starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.





Cincinnati Bengals

Tuesday Trenches: The Bengals and paying quarterbacks - Cincy Jungle

Let’s take a look at the team’s history when it comes to paying their quarterbacks.





Cleveland Browns

Browns new offense: Deshaun Watson has ‘quite a bit’ of input - Dawgs By Nature

Browns offense is expected to change in 2023, Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski will define it

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud signs rookie contract, No. 2 overall draft pick officially joins Houston - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud has signed his rookie contract.





Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Roster Profile: QB Malik Willis - Music City Miracles

Malik Willis is entering a critical second season





Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars’ Josh Allen ranks among best NFL pass rushers in true pass sets - Big Cat Country

Despite a downturn in sacks, Jaguars’ Josh Allen had an otherwise career year in 2022.





Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign QB Anthony Richardson to 4-Year, $34 million rookie contract - Stampede Blue

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has signed his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos

What are the chances the Denver Broncos go from worst to first in 2023? - Mile High Report

Worst to First? Seems highly unlikely, but at least one person out in the national media thinks its likely.





Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers’ Gerald Everett, Donald Parham headline fantasy options at TE - Bolts From The Blue

The Chargers have two tight ends who are worth rostering in deep fantasy football leagues.





Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders News: Josh Jacobs ‘expected’ to be back by Week 1 - Silver And Black Pride

More news on an ever-evolving story between the Las Vegas Raiders and last year’s rushing champion, Josh Jacobs.





Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs’ Skyy Moore is ready to face his second-year challenge - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s wideout has a lot to prove after his rookie season — and is feeling new confidence in himself.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants agree to 1-year deal - Big Blue View

Barkley won’t hold out, gets chance to beat franchise tag





Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith makes his NFL Top 100 debut - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles’ WR barely made the cut, but is among the top players in the league heading into the 2023 season.





Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Zack Martin reportedly not on training camp team charter to Oxnard - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys guard Zack Martin had threatened a holdout for training camp in a contract dispute, and it looks like he is following through.





Washington Commanders

How do you feel about Washington signing kicker Michael Badgley? - Hogs Haven

Competion is good, right?

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers

Packers best plays of 2022: #1 Jordan Love to Christian Watson: The future begins - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ best play of 2022 gives a look at what’s possible in 2023.





Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions host QB Teddy Bridgewater for free agent visit - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions continue to show interest in free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater, raising questions about their backup situation and Nate Sudfeld.





Chicago Bears

Bears remove Chase Claypool from the PUP list - Windy City Gridiron

That was a rough 24 hours for some Bears fans.





Minnesota Vikings

Vikings make several roster moves prior to start of Training Camp - Daily Norseman

Let’s run everything down for you

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints

Three Saints that are best suited for a bounce-back season - Canal Street Chronicles

The success on the team relies on these three players improving their 2022 performance.





Atlanta Falcons

A new era for the Falcons begins in training camp - The Falcoholic

After years in the wilderness, the Falcons are starting something new.





Carolina Panthers

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 48 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs sign second rounder Cody Mauch - Bucs Nation

The entire 2023 draft class has now officially signed their rookie deals.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers

49ers predictions: Jordan Mason is a potential breakout player in 2023 - Niners Nation

Jordan Mason will be a popular pick given the 49ers injury history at running back





Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals workout Damien Williams for possible backup running back role - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona remains in search of change-of-pace running back behind starter James Conner





Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu agrees to $59 million contract extension - Field Gulls

One of Seattle’s top pass rushers is getting a big payday.





Los Angeles Rams

Rams likely drafted RB Zach Evans as succession plan for Cam Akers - Turf Show Times

Akers hits restricted free agency next offseason but needs to re-establish himself in 2023