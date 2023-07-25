Miami Dolphins place Terron Armstead, Tanner Conner and Isaiah Wynn on the active/PUP list

The Miami Dolphins placed left tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Tanner Conner and tackle Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

The team announced the news on Twitter and added that cornerback Ethan Bonner was activated off the non-football injury list. Bonner started 10 games at cornerback last year at Stanford and joined the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.

Players on the active/PUP list can return to practice anytime. Armstead battled a toe injury last season but allowed only one sack in his 13 games.

After five seasons with the New England Patriots, Wynn joined Miami as a free agent. He was active for nine games last year but his season came to an end after being placed on injured reserve in the middle of December.

Conner was active for 13 games last year after signing with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He was not listed on Miami’s injury report throughout the months of December and January.

Veterans arrived at the Baptist Health Training Complex for training camp on Tuesday, which means we’ll likely hear injury updates about these players in the coming days.