2023 Miami Dolphins Offensive Stats Leaders?

Training camp for the 2023 version of the Miami Dolphins is about to kick into gear with Veterans officially reporting earlier today. Even with the regular season more than six weeks away many of the starters for the team are already assumed with many others still to be decided as camp and the pre-season wears on.

With that in mind which players will lead the team in some of the most important individual stats? Some are assumed, such as Tua leading the team in passing yardage. Then there are the others- Who will lead the team in rushing, both attempts and yardage? Who will lead the team in receiving, both receptions and yards? Who will lead the team in rushing touchdowns? Who will lead the team in receiving touchdowns? Who will lead the team in total yardage and or total touchdowns?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-