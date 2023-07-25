NFL Top-100 2023: Tua Tagovailoa voted as 82nd-best player in the NFL

The annual NFL Top-100 list, in which players themselves select the best players across the league, has been released for 2023.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was voted as the 82nd-best player in the NFL in 2023 by his peers, marking his first ever appearance on the list. Tagovailoa came in ahead of fellow young quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (No. 96) of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Justin Fields (No. 86) of the Chicago Bears.

Tagovailoa had a stellar year last season, tossing for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns (8th-most), a completion percentage of 64.8%, a passer rating of 105.5 (league-high), and a QBR of 68.8 (3rd-highest). Despite missing four full games, Tagovailoa numbers were still up there with the league’s best quarterbacks.

Since the list started in 2011, this is the first time a Miami Dolphins quarterback has made the list.

But, how does voting work?

Well, each player actually only selects the 20 players who they feel are the best in the league. The player listed at No. 1 gets 20 points, the players listed at No. 2 gets 19 points, and so on and so forth, until the player listed at No. 20 gets one point. Every player across the NFL is surveyed (though not everyone participates), and the final list is comprised of the 100 players who received the most points in total.

So, this means that in the eyes of some around the league, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is actually among the 20 best players in the NFL.

What are your thoughts on the list? Should Tua be ranked higher? Lower? Let us know in the comments below!