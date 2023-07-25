Chicago Bears sign former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford is headed to his fifth-different team after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears announced that Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson signed with the team. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson were released to make room on the roster.

We have signed WR Isaiah Ford and LB Buddy Johnson. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 25, 2023

Ford caught 63 passes throughout his 32 games with the Dolphins. He caught two touchdowns and earned 681 receiving yards throughout his four seasons in South Florida.

Miami re-signed Ford to a one-year contract before the 2020 season. He was traded to the New England Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick in November. The former Virginia Tech receiver was waived on Dec. 5 before re-signing with the Dolphins.

Ford caught two touchdown passes in 2021 when he was active for a career-high 13 games. The New York Giants signed Ford on June 7, 2022, but he was released near the start of training camp.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Ford to the practice squad for the 2022 season.