Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Safeties

The Miami Dolphins welcome their veterans into the team training facilities on Tuesday, bringing together the full roster as training camp begins. The team will begin with physicals, conditioning work, and film review, ramping up into on-field practices over the next few days. The first practice with fans in attendance will be on Sunday.

Over the past 10 days, we have been building our projection for the Dolphins’ 53-man roster for this year. As the team begins camp today, we are down to the final two position groups to review. Having already completed the quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, wide receivers, fullbacks, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, and cornerbacks, we conclude our look at the defense with the safeties.

Later today, we will close out the review with the specialists.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

Elijah Campbell

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Verone McKinley III

Keidron Smith (R)

Bennett Williams (R)

Trill Williams

What should we expect in training camp?

Holland is in clear possession of the top spot on the depth chart. The Snowman, entering his third year in the league, is positioned to be seen as one of the elite safeties in the game. Miami’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Holland is a star in the back end of Miami’s defense and can play in multiple roles across the defense.

Next to Holland will be a position battle between Jones and Elliott. Jones is returning after a Week 7 ACL tear last season. He is a solid player who was playing really well last year and could be a perfect complement to Holland. Elliott, entering his sixth season in the league, joined the Dolphins this year after time with the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Behind those three, Miami will be looking for players who can not just provide depth at the position, but also can be key special teams contributors. Elijah Campbell has the early edge there, but McKinley and rookies Smith and Bennett Williams will have their chances.

Trill Williams is moving to safety after starting his career as a cornerback. Will he be able to make the adjustment enough to justify a roster spot?

2023 53-man roster projection

Elijah Campbell

DeShon Elliott

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Trill Williams

Our projection gives Miami space for fix safeties to make the roster, so Miami does not face any extremely tough decisions at this point. Of course, camp and the preseason could change that, but for now, we take the top three of Holland, Jones, and Elliott and add in the special teams play of Campbell and the potential of Williams. Both Campbell and Williams have the ability to serve as depth cornerbacks or in a “big nickel” kind of role as well.

McKinley and the two rookies are all practice squad candidates.