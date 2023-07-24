CBS’ Kevin Harlan and Trent Green to call two of the first three Miami Dolphins games

The Miami Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens with a 21-point comeback last season — having Kevin Harlan and Trent Green calling the game made it even better.

CBS announced that Harlan and Green will call Miami’s opening-day bout with the Los Angeles Chargers, and they’ll be in South Florida when the Dolphins host the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

CBS announces that Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call two of the first three Dolphins games this season, including the opener. pic.twitter.com/7GmzPKQn81 — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) July 24, 2023

The New England Patriots foiled any hope of three-straight games with Harlan and Green with an 8:20 p.m. kick-off on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 2.

Week 3 against the Broncos is Miami’s only game at Hard Rock Stadium until Oct. 8 against the New York Giants. To balance an early road schedule, the Dolphins end the year with four of the last five regular-season games in South Florida.

Three of Miami’s first four games — plus five other games throughout the year — will air on CBS. Each game broadcasted on CBS is a chance for Harlan — one of the league’s best broadcasters — to call quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connecting with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen down the field in must-win situations.