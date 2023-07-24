Former Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett working out with Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins veterans report to training camp on Tuesday, starting their full-fledged ramp-up for the 2023 regular season. A former Dolphins quarterback is hoping to also get a chance to report to camp on Tuesday, though he is looking to join the Seattle Seahawks rather than make a third stint with Miami.

According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC 2 in Houston, Reid Sinnett is among several players receiving a tryout in Seattle on Monday. Like Miami, the Seahawks report to camp on Tuesday.

According to SB Nation’s Seahawks site Field Gulls, the team likely needs to add an interior defensive lineman, but the Seahawks have an open roster spot and could consider adding Sinnett instead.

Sinnett initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He began the year on the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but was released just a few days into the year. The Dolphins then signed him to their practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the year, being elevated to serve as a backup in two games. In 2021, he returned to the Dolphins’ practice squad to start the season, then was promoted to the active roster after an injury to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. As Miami attempted to return Sinnett to the practice squad, the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers.

In 2022, he began the year on the Eagles’ practice squad before being released early in the season. He then signed with the Dolphins’ practice squad, where he remained for about a month before being released. He joined the San Antonio Brahamas of the XFL, starting one game before an injury ended his season.

Now looking to join his fourth NFL franchise in his fourth season in the league, Sinnett has yet to make a regular-season appearance.

For more on Sinnett’s tryout and for all things Seahawks, check out Field Gulls.