Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will practice at training camp after suffering knee injury last season

According to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will be on the field and practicing with his teammates this week when training camp opens.

This is encouraging news for the young player as he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers during last year’s Week 7 contest.

While this is positive news, it isn’t all too surprising considering the team did not place Jones on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list last week when they designated cornerback Nik Needham physically unable to perform due to his own injury — a torn Achilles tendon.

One would also assume this means good things for cornerback Trill Williams’ ability to avoid the PUP list as well, as he was also not placed on the list at the same time Needham was.

Brandon Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will look to make an impact in Miami’s new look defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. How much improvement this promising defense makes will largely depend on how healthy the young team can get — and stay — after last year’s snake-bitten campaign.