Tua Tagovailoa impressed with Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins selected running back De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft — the first running back selected that high by Miami since they drafted Kenyan Drake in the third round in 2016.

When the selection was made, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was visibly fired up — pumping his fist as the network coverage took a peek inside Miami’s draft room.

McDaniel apparently isn’t the only member of the Miami Dolphins who is excited about De’Von Achane’s potential fit within the organization’s offense.

Speaking with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post last week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had high praise for Miami’s new speedster on offense, De’Von Achane.

“Achane has been very impressive throughout the first OTAs that we’ve had. I think when you look at the practices that we’ve had, I mean, he’s shown some pretty cool bursts of his speed.”

Outside of his blazing fast speed, what other parts of the rookie running back’s game have impressed Tagovailoa?

“His hands. Understanding the plays. He’s done a really good job with that.”

The Dolphins re-signed their entire running back room from last season. Veterans Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. currently project to receive the lion’s share of the carries in Miami’s backfield, and with rumors still running rampant about Dalvin Cook’s interest in joining his hometown team and Miami’s tepid, yet ongoing, interest in making that homecoming a reality, it remains to be seen where Achane will fit into Mike McDaniel’s game-plans in 2023, but if De’Von Achane can continue to make waves this offseason, there will be plenty of opportunities for the former Texas A&M Aggie in South Florida this year and beyond.

