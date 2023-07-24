Zach Sieler, Connor Williams not expected to hold out as Miami Dolphins Training Camp Nears

When Mike McDaniel’s team reported for organized team activities earlier this year, only one player wasn’t present — center Connor Williams. Like several players on the Miami Dolphins roster, Williams was unhappy with his current contract situation. Unlike other players on Miami’s roster, Williams made his displeasure known by not reporting to OTAs. But that won’t happen when veterans officially report to camp on Tuesday.

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Connor Williams and defensive tackle, Zach Sieler will report on time to training camp, but as expected, both players will continue seeking new deals.

Drew Rosenhaus says on his WSVN Fox 7 segment that clients Connor Williams & Zach Sieler will report on time to training camp. Both players are entering final year of contract. Williams missed mandatory minicamp/OTAs. Sieler attended mandatory camp but skipped at least some OTAs. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 24, 2023

Williams, 27, signed a two-year deal worth $14 million as a free agent before the 2022 season. The former left guard transitioned to center and outplayed the expectations of many. And at $7-million a year, many could see why the 27-year-old center wants to get paid like one of the top players in his position. Currently, he’d be the 8th highest-paid center in football, and with no stability after this season, I get it. Still, I’d rather not see players hold out, especially after only playing one season. Then again, Miami’s offensive line has been #bad over the last several years, so not locking up a player at arguably the most position on the offensive line is not smart. Hopefully, both sides can work out an extension.

Another player looking for a long-term deal but not expected to hold out is defensive tackle Zach Sieler. The veteran defensive lineman joined the Dolphins in 2019 and got better each year. During his time in Miami, Sieler recorded 103 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five passes defended. Whether or not Miami will pay Sieler has yet to be determined as they look to ink Christian Wilkins to a massive contract. But losing Sieler would be an enormous blow to Miami’s defensive line as he continues to get better yearly. Sieler may be the most underrated defensive lineman in all of football.

General Manager Chris Grier has a lot of decisions to make over the next 365 days. And signing center Connor Williams and Defensive Tackle Zach Sieler are two key components Miami will inevitably have to sign.

