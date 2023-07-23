Christian Wilkins not expected to holdout as Dolphins prepare for training camp 2023

The Miami Dolphins rookies reported to training camp last week, but the real start to camp comes on Tuesday, when the veterans report. The start of camp is always a questionable time when it comes to veteran players who want new contracts, as the situation with the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones demonstrates. As he enters the final year of his contract, Jones did not report to camp on Saturday when required by the Chiefs and could turn this into a lengthy holdout - despite the $50,000-a-day fine he could be facing.

The Dolphins have a similar situation with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who is entering the final year of his deal and is looking for a new contract. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, however, Wilkins is not expected to hold out and will report to camp on Tuesday.

The 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Wilkins is playing this season on the fifth-year team-option built into all first-round picks’ contracts. He has played in 64 games since Miami selected him, starting 60 of them and recording 290 tackles, one interception, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 11.5 sacks. He has also caught two passes after lining up as a fullback on offense, both resulting in one-yard touchdown receptions.

Wilkins’ 98 tackles last year was the most by a defensive lineman, good enough for 61st overall in the league. Maxx Crosby, a defensive end, was the next defensive lineman on the list, ranking 76th with 89 tackles. The closest defensive tackle was DeFortest Buckner, who ranked 113th with 74 tackles.

Miami is projected to be $30 million over the salary cap in 2024, which could be part of the delay in working out a new contract with Wilkins. Whatever the case, the Dolphins and Wilkins have both said they would like to reach a deal. Miami has a history of rewarding players who come to camp and work, having previously come to agreements with players like cornerback Xavien Howard when new contracts were warranted.

Wilkins appears set to report to camp on Tuesday, a positive move as the team looks to prepare for the 2023 regular season. Will Wilkins’ presence in camp lead to him landing a new contract for 2024 and beyond?