Former New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman believes the Miami Dolphins will regress in 2023

The Miami Dolphins had a streaky first season under coach Mike McDaniel. A three-game winning streak was followed by three-straight losses. Five-straight wins were matched with a five-game losing streak before earning a trip to the playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets.

Miami navigated to its first postseason bout since 2016, but the journey came to a close with a 34-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wildcard round. The Dolphins re-loaded for another shot at the playoffs with the additions of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and defensive back Jalen Ramsey — but not everyone is convinced Miami is moving in the right direction.

Julian Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards throughout his 11-year career with the New England Patriots and expects Miami to miss the postseason in 2023.

”I could see Miami taking a step back,” Edelman said on The New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. “I don’t know if it was a fluke but you know, December and November football’s different, it’s different. I see them taking a step back because they have so much hype around them.”

The Dolphins won three-of-four games in November before losing five of six games to end the regular season.

“There’s like always that one team where they’re supposed to be good,” Edelman said. “Something like, what is it, 40% of the teams that made the playoffs last year aren’t going to make the playoffs this year.”