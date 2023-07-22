Miami Dolphins Official Twitter account ranked bottom 5 by Complex.

When I log onto Twitter, I’m flooded with Miami Dolphins' news, stats, videos, and hot takes. It’s everywhere. Really solid content too. I’ve come to realize that’s just Dolphins Twitter. The community kills it. It’s Dolphins 24/7/365.

When it comes to the official account, there’s not much to be desired so when Complex ranked all the NFL official accounts, I can’t say I was shocked by where the Dolphins stand in their eyes. Honestly, I thought we could crack the top 20, but it wasn’t even close.

The Miami Dolphins ranked 29th of 32 teams, just in front of the Green Bay Packers (32), Houston Texans (31), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30). That’s embarrassing. Now I will say the rankings are a bit confusing and completely subjective so fans shouldn’t take this that seriously. It’s just a sense of what non-Dolphins fans feel about our team content. Completely bland, and they’re right.

I can’t remember the last time the team’s official account put out anything where I thought I needed to retweet or share it to other social media or group chats. The last piece of content that went viral was the training camp bomb Tua threw Tyreek, which was scrutinized all over the Twitterverse. It was a good throw, but the video was slowed down and captioned with a rocket emoji even though the ball looked a bit wobbly, and Tyreek had to slow down for it. Most Dolphins felt that was a disservice to Tua, and it was the most viral content most fans saw. Here’s a perfect explanation from Pat McAfee.

Now the rankings, as I said, are subjective and confusing. Each team is given a quick explanation and lists how many followers they have. There’s not much to go off of for reasoning when the team followers aren’t listed numerically, and the explanations are repetitive, so take it with a grain of salt. Here’s what they wrote for the Miami Dolphins.

2023 Rank: 29 2022 Rank: 26 Followers: 1.2 million “The Miami Dolphins have one of the most exciting teams in the game. We need more on Twitter.” - Complex

I’m not going to take this ranking as gospel, as they barely give the reasoning for the embarrassingly low ranking, but I do think most fans of the league are not too impressed with the Dolphins' official account, and I share that opinion.

Where do you think the Dolphins' official account should be ranked? Let us know in the comments.