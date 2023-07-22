Dolphins QB1 Tua Tagovailoa is a top-10 quarterback in Madden 24, Jerome Baker and David Long Jr. ratings revealed

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the Miami Dolphins have a real game-changer at the quarterback position, and based on the latest ratings for Madden 24, EA Sports seems to agree.

On Friday, the latest batch of Madden 24 ratings dropped, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was rated an 83 overall — making him one of the top-10 quarterbacks in this year’s game. Now, on the surface, that may seem a bit disrespectful. But when you dive into his attributes and some of his other ratings, it’s safe to say this is the best quarterback the Dolphins have had in Madden in quite some time.

EA also released their ratings for middle linebackers. But before I give my opinion on the quarterbacks and middle linebackers in Madden 24, let’s look at some of the other ratings released throughout the week.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Quarterback Ratings

TUA TAGOVAILOA: 83 OVERALL

OTHER KEY ATTRIBUTES:

tua tagovailoa’s #madden24 rating



// overall // 83 //



// throw power // 86 //



// throw under pressure // 86 //



// short accuracy // 96 //



// medium accuracy // 92 //



// deep accuracy // 86 //



// playaction // 84 //

MIKE WHITE: 67 OVERALL

SKYLAR THOMPSON: 65 OVERALL

VERDICT: Tua Tagovailoa could probably be rated a little bit higher based on his passer ratings and other attributes, but I’m stoked for some of his accuracy ratings and what he should be able to do in this year’s game. It really is the best quarterback fans have had the opportunity to use in Madden since the days of Dan Marino. Unfortunately, his backups aren’t perfect, and if something were to happen to him, the team would be in shambles. But we don’t expect that to happen — not this year. I’m more than happy with Madden 24’s quarterback ratings, and I agree with Madden that Tua is a top-10 quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2023 season.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Middle Linebacker Ratings

JEROME BAKER: 80 OVERALL

DAVID LONG JR.: 78 OVERALL

CHANNING TINDALL: 67 OVERALL

DUKE RILEY: 67 OVERALL

AUBREY MILLER: 63 OVERALL

VERDICT: Maybe I came into this underestimating some of Miami’s players, but I have to be honest, I’m happy with how the middle linebackers are rated. Especially when it’s the position I like to user-control the most, Channing Tindall isn’t rated great, but his speed rating makes him an intriguing prospect. And I think we can all agree Jerome Baker and David Long Jr. are the belles of the ball. I do have high hopes for Aubrey Miller, but when it comes to Madden, he’s a JAG and not someone worth investing much time on.

Overall, I’m happy with the Miami Dolphins' ratings in Madden 24. And can’t wait to get my hands on the game when it releases on August 15th! #FinsUp

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s Madden 24 rating? What about the rest of the quarterback room? Do you agree that Jerome Baker is the most-talented linebacker on the roster? Which ratings are too high? Too low? Let us know in the comments section below!