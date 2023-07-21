Defenses struggled to force three-and-outs against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions last season

The Miami Dolphins scored at least 30 points six times last season with a relentless offense.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the league with an average of 8.9 yards per pass attempt, running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert each averaged 4.9 yards per carry. As a result, Miami was one of the best teams at avoiding 3-and-outs, according to Warren Sharp.

% of drives that went 3-and-out:



25% - MIA, DET

26% - ATL, KC

27% - SF

28% - NYG, PHI, LV

29% - BUF

30% - GB, BAL

31% - CLE, SEA, CIN

32% - JAX

33% - WAS, IND, PIT, LAC

34% - ARI, NYJ, MIN

35% - DAL

36% - TB, CHI, NO, DEN

37% - NE

38%

39% - LAR

40% - TEN

41% - HOU

42% - CAR — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 21, 2023

The Dolphins and Detroit Lions went 3 and out a league-low 25 percent of the time, according to Sharp. Nine teams went 3-and-out less than 30 percent of the time. The Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs each went 3-and-out 26 percent of the time.

Miami’s offense functioned through Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill’s ability to manipulate zone defenses. Opposing defenses are plotting how to limit explosive passing plays on early downs and running the football could serve as a counter.

11 running backs averaged at least 4.9 yards per carry on at least 150 rushing attempts and two of them — Mostert and Wilson — re-signed with Miami in the offseason. The Dolphins feature a pass-happy offense and but a renewed effort to run the football may help maintain a low 3-and-out rate in 2023.