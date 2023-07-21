CBS Sports: Nothing beats the Miami Dolphins' all-white throwback jerseys

Rookies arrived at the Baptist Health Training Complex on July 18 and returning members of the Miami Dolphins report to training camp on Tuesday.

Training camp battles are just a week away, but the offseason content checklist wouldn’t be complete without ranking the NFL’s top throwback jerseys. Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports ranked the NFL’s current throwback jerseys and wrote what we were already thinking — nothing tops Miami’s ‘perfect’ uniform.

“These uniforms are actually a ‘modern-day homage to the original uniform’ with the bold stripes on the sleeves and original logo,” Kerr wrote. “The Dolphins wore their throwback aqua and white uniforms from the franchise’s inaugural season in 1966 until 1973, before making a few tweaks to the helmet and the uniform in the late-1970s and 1980s.”

Kerr ranked the San Francisco 49ers No. 2 while the creamsicle uniforms landed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in third.