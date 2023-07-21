Jalen Ramsey rated the No.1 Cornerback in Madden 24, Dolphins Tight Ends leave a lot to be desired

Throughout the week, EA Sports has released ratings for their upcoming video game, Madden 24, and we’ve been breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly with each position group.

We looked at the wide receiver and safety positions on Tuesday: Wednesday, defensive linemen, and EDGE rushers. And on Thursday, we talked about Miami’s running back room and the offensive line.

Let’s look at the Miami Dolphins' cornerback and tight end ratings.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Cornerbacks Ratings

JALEN RAMSEY: 97 OVERALL

XAVIEN HOWARD: 84 OVERALL

KADER KOHOU: 76 OVERALL

NIK NEEDHAM: 74 OVERALL

CAM SMITH: 72 OVERALL

KEION CROSSEN: 71 OVERALL

NOAH IGBINOGHENE: 71 OVERALL

JUSTIN BETHEL: 68 OVERALL

TRILL WILLIAMS: 62 OVERALL

BRYCE THOMPSON: 59 OVERALL

VERDICT: Jalen Ramsey, the highest-rated cornerback in Madden, is music to my ears. However, the Xavien Howard disrespect has gone too far. Yes, he was banged up in 2022 and played with two messed-up groins, but when healthy, he’s still one of the best cornerbacks in football. Kader Kohou is another cornerback that could’ve been rated a bit higher. Rookie Cam Smith being rated a 72 overall is good, but when you compare that to Noah Igbinoghene's rating and Keion Crossen’s, you have to wonder if he shouldn’t be rated a bit higher.

Miami’s secondary will be hard to complete passes against, especially in man coverage.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Tight End Ratings

TYLER KROFT: 69 OVERALL

DURHAM SMYTHE: 68 OVERALL

ERIC SAUBERT: 68 OVERALL

TANNER CONNER: 54 OVERALL

BLAKE FERGUSON: 30 OVERALL (LONG SNAPPER)

VERDICT: I don’t know that I have words for how bad the Miami Dolphins tight end room is in Madden 24. Durham Smythe, being rated below Tyler Kroft, seems slightly disrespectful. I also don’t like how Elijah Higgins is listed as a wide receiver, but with poor blocking attributes, it makes sense from a logistic standpoint.

In the end, Miami needs help at the tight end position. And for those looking to start a franchise, it will likely be the first position upgraded.

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins’ cornerbacks and tight ends? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!