Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins opened their 2023 training camp this past Tuesday, July 18th, as the rookies reported to Miami Gardens. The veterans are scheduled to get to South Florida on the following Tuesday, July 25. The calendar has officially moved to the soft opening of the year for Miami, and the grand opening is coming soon.

As we work our way toward the full start of training camp, we are continuing our series building the Dolphins’ 53-man roster today. We previously looked at the quarterbacks running backs, wide receivers, and full backs. Today, we will go over one of the most important position groups: the offensive line.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

Alama Uluave, C

Connor Williams, C

Dan Feeney, G/C

Robert Hunt, G

Liam Eichenberg, G

Robert Jones, G

Lester Cotton, G

Isaiah Wynn, G/T

Terron Armstead, T

Austin Jackson, T

James Tunstall, T

Kion Smith, T

Cedric Ogbuehi, T

Kendall Lamm, T

Ryan Hayes, T

Geron Christian, T

What should we expect in training camp?

There are three positions along the offensive line that are just about etched in stone. Terron Armstead at left tackle, Connor Williams at center, and Robert Hunt at right guard. All three are among the best at their positions and hope to anchor an improved group in 2023.

That leaves left guard and right tackle with some question marks. Liam Eichenberg won the starting spot in training camp and saw the most action at left guard in 2022 before spending most of the second half of the season injured. Austin Jackson also secured the right tackle spot going into 2022, but would only start two games and spend most of the season injured.

While players like Dan Feeney (guard), and Isaiah Wynn (guard or tackle) all have a good shot to push for starting positions, the battle for the swing tackle spot could be the most heated of training camp. The Dolphins have added veteran tackles Kendal Lamm, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Geron Christian, but there is really only one potential spot between the three of them. Knowing that Terron Armstead has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career heightens the importance of Miami’s tackle depth and should put more eyes on this battle.

Miami’s 2022 Offensive Line production was:

Terron Armstead - 687 snaps / 77.5 PFF Grade

Greg Little - 528 snaps / 34.6 PFF Grade

Liam Eichenberg - 627 snaps / 39.8 PFF Grade

Robert Jones - 449 snaps / 62.0 PFF Grade

Connor Williams - 1,056 snaps / 78.4 PFF Grade

Robert Hunt - 1,055 snaps / 73.7 PFF Grade

Brandon Shell - 761 snaps / 64.9 PFF Grade

(No other offensive lineman had over 100 snaps)

The major weak links in the offensive line were Greg Little and Liam Eichenberg. Little is gone and Eichenberg is still just entering his third year in the NFL (with hopes that he can improve). Brandon Shell filled in adequately at right tackle for much of the season but is now a Buffalo Bill.

Outside of the three solid players the Dolphins have (Williams, Hunt, and Armstead), they desperately need other players to step up and at a bare minimum be replacement level (average). It would be roster malpractice if Isaiah Wynn isn’t given an opportunity to start at one of the two available positions. That just leaves a bunch of unproven players and league journeymen to fill the last one.

2023 53-man roster projection

Connor Williams, C

Dan Feeney, G/C

Robert Hunt, G

Liam Eichenberg, G

Isaiah Wynn, G/T

Terron Armstead, T

Austin Jackson, T

Kendall Lamm, T

Miami had eight offensive linemen on the roster for much of last season, but could even go with nine given Armstead’s injury struggles. Whether or not Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson win their starting jobs again, I believe they’ll still make the roster. The potential surprise cut in this scenario would be Robert Jones, who outplayed Eichenberg last season.

That leaves a couple of versatile depth pieces. Dan Feeney can fill in at both guard and center and is likely to be a primary backup at both spots. Isaiah Wynn can also fill in at multiple spots (tackle and guard) and has played at a high level in the past. That really just leaves the swing tackle spot. I gave the edge to Lamm due to his familiarity with the coaching staff and experience in the offense last season, but it could shake out a number of ways.