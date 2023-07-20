Miami Dolphins/AFC East 2023 Record Preditions?

Its that time of year again! The time of year that all of the talking heads that cover the NFL start to give their predictions of the outcomes record wise for each NFL team for the upcoming season. As far as our Miami Dolphins are concerned most media outlets have the Dolphins coming in first or second in the AFC East. In general most outlets also expect that the Dolphins, New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will have solid records this upcoming season while the New England Patriots will still be living in the basement. I have heard all the theories.

—The moves that the Dolphins have made give them if not the best roster in the NFL one of the top 5 rosters.

—All the roster moves the Dolphins have made are great but what about Tua’s health?

—The New York Jets will be the best version of themselves that we have seen since the 1960s due to the addition of Aaron Rodgers.

—The Buffalo Bills are still the top of the division until someone knocks them off.

—The Patriots will be bad and that the hoodie is actually on the hotseat.

That’s just a few of the ideas that the media are throwing out there this offseason. Some of these are probably correct or close to correct while others are just people saying something because they are literally paid to say things even if they are not based in any actual facts or sound reasoning.

So tonight’s question is what is your prediction for the Miami Dolphins 2023 record as well as that of the other three teams in the division?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-