Dolphins Training Camp 2023: Building the Roster - Fullback

The Miami Dolphins are set to open training camp for all players next week, on July 25th, 2023. As we approach opening day, we take a look at each player in each position group currently on the Dolphins roster, as well as who could make the final 53-man roster.

Today, we’ll take a look at Miami’s fullbacks.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

Alec Ingold

John Lovett

What should we expect in training camp?

For the most part, the Dolphins feel set at fullback. The team signed Alec Ingold in last year’s free agency, and he went on to have a really solid year for the Dolphins in 2022. Ingold could often be found leading a convoy downfield, throwing blocks, and pancaking defenders whenever necessary. When he wasn’t blocking for his teammates, Ingold managed to record 15 catches for 105 yards, and one touchdown.

tua to alec ingold for the touchdown. pic.twitter.com/HzNTLcrN4b — josh houtz (@houtz) November 13, 2022

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is a big fan of utilizing fullbacks in his offense, and Ingold is the perfect fit. Last season, when asked about the current state of fullbacks in the NFL, McDaniel said, “It’s just not any ordinary human being. You have to have an athletic player that is smart, can understand a lot of schemes and can read on the fly. When that position player plays fast, it can be pretty disruptive to teams that are not used to going against it.”

Luckily for the Dolphins, Ingold falls right into that category. Athletic, smart, and most of all, tough as nails.

John Lovett, the Miami’s other fullback on the roster, had a slightly different season last year. The Princeton graduate (and former college quarterback) was placed on IR in August of 2022, and missed the entirety of last season. Since entering the league in 2020, Lovett has appeared in just 8 NFL games.

Things could change, as is the nature of the NFL, but for now, don’t expect much roster overhaul at the position. The Dolphins will likely have room for one fullback on the roster, and come September, I expect that name to be Alec Ingold.

2023 53-Man Roster Projection: