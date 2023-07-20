Madden 24: Player ratings for Miami Dolphins running backs, fullbacks, and offensive linemen

All week long, I’ve been taking a look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins. So far, we covered the defensive line, EDGE rushers, safeties, and wide receivers. We also learned that Miami had the two fastest running backs in this year’s game — making them one of the cheesiest teams in Madden 24. But what about the rest of the running back room and, more importantly, the offensive line?

But before I voice my displeasure and, in some cases, my excitement with some of EA’s ratings, let’s look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins running backs, fullbacks, and offensive linemen.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Offensive Linemen Ratings

TERRON ARMSTEAD: 91 OVERALL

CONNOR WILLIAMS: 80 OVERALL

ROBERT HUNT: 79 OVERALL

ISAIAH WYNN: 77 OVERALL

GERON CHRISTIAN SR.: 70 OVERALL

AUSTIN JACKSON: 67 OVERALL

DAN FEENEY: 67 OVERALL

LIAM EICHENBERG: 66 OVERALL

CEDRIC OGBUEHI: 65 OVERALL

KENDALL LAMM: 65 OVERALL

LESTER COTTON SR: 65 OVERALL

ROBERT JONES: 65 OVERALL

RYAN HAYES: 63 OVERALL

ALAMA ULUAVE: 57 OVERALL

VERDICT: I know Miami’s offensive line isn’t great, but I feel Madden 24’s initial ratings disrespected many players. Terron Armstead — at 91 overall — is probably right. But Connor Williams and Robert Hunt deserve a bit more praise. Both players played exceptionally well in 2022. So for Williams to be rated an 80 overall and Robert Hunt a 79 doesn’t sit right with me. Even Isaiah Wynn was given a 77 overall and didn’t play great in New England last season.

Another grade I’m afraid I have to disagree with is Robert Jones. He wasn’t great, but I thought he held his own when given valuable reps throughout his NFL career. A 65 overall is where a 7th-round draft pick starts their Madden career.

It could be much worse — as we’ve seen in years past. But a few players deserve to be rated better on Miami’s offensive line (IMHO).

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Running Backs & Fullbacks Ratings

RAHEEM MOSTERT: 79 OVERALL (95 SPEED)

ALEC INGOLD: 77 OVERALL

DE’VON ACHANE: 76 OVERALL (95 SPEED)

JEFF WILSON JR.: 76 OVERALL

MYLES GASKIN: 72 OVERALL

SALVON AHMED: 69 OVERALL

JOHN LOVETT: 66 OVERALL

VERDICT: I’m not going to lie. I’m shocked with how well De’Von Achane is rated in Madden 24, especially considering how they’ve graded rookie running backs in the past. Achane being tied with Raheem Mostert as the fastest running back in Madden will surely make the Dolphins a desired team in this year’s game. Salvon Ahmed being graded lower than Myles Gaskin doesn’t make much sense to me, as I believe Ahmed has forged a role in Miami’s backfield and proven to be the better overall running back. Nevertheless, I think Madden did good with how they graded the running back room — although there’s a case to be made that Alec Ingold deserves a bit more praise.

I’m excited for Miami’s running back room in Madden 24 — I hope the offensive line can open up some running lanes. If not, I may have to bounce outside with two of the cheesiest backs the game has ever seen.

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins' offensive line, running backs, and fullbacks? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!