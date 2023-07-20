 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Madden 24: Player ratings for Miami Dolphins running backs, fullbacks, and offensive linemen

On Wednesday, EA Sports released their third batch of Madden 24 ratings, focusing on the offensive line, running backs, and fullbacks. Here’s where the Miami Dolphins’ backfield and offensive front rank. #FinsUp

By Josh Houtz
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

All week long, I’ve been taking a look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins. So far, we covered the defensive line, EDGE rushers, safeties, and wide receivers. We also learned that Miami had the two fastest running backs in this year’s game — making them one of the cheesiest teams in Madden 24. But what about the rest of the running back room and, more importantly, the offensive line?

But before I voice my displeasure and, in some cases, my excitement with some of EA’s ratings, let’s look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins running backs, fullbacks, and offensive linemen.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Offensive Linemen Ratings

TERRON ARMSTEAD: 91 OVERALL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

CONNOR WILLIAMS: 80 OVERALL

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

ROBERT HUNT: 79 OVERALL

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

ISAIAH WYNN: 77 OVERALL

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

GERON CHRISTIAN SR.: 70 OVERALL

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

AUSTIN JACKSON: 67 OVERALL

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DAN FEENEY: 67 OVERALL

New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

LIAM EICHENBERG: 66 OVERALL

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

CEDRIC OGBUEHI: 65 OVERALL

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

KENDALL LAMM: 65 OVERALL

Kansas City Chiefs v Tennessee Titans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

LESTER COTTON SR: 65 OVERALL

NFL: SEP 25 Raiders at Titans Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ROBERT JONES: 65 OVERALL

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

RYAN HAYES: 63 OVERALL

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

ALAMA ULUAVE: 57 OVERALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 San Diego State at Boise State Photo by Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

VERDICT: I know Miami’s offensive line isn’t great, but I feel Madden 24’s initial ratings disrespected many players. Terron Armstead — at 91 overall — is probably right. But Connor Williams and Robert Hunt deserve a bit more praise. Both players played exceptionally well in 2022. So for Williams to be rated an 80 overall and Robert Hunt a 79 doesn’t sit right with me. Even Isaiah Wynn was given a 77 overall and didn’t play great in New England last season.

Another grade I’m afraid I have to disagree with is Robert Jones. He wasn’t great, but I thought he held his own when given valuable reps throughout his NFL career. A 65 overall is where a 7th-round draft pick starts their Madden career.

It could be much worse — as we’ve seen in years past. But a few players deserve to be rated better on Miami’s offensive line (IMHO).

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Running Backs & Fullbacks Ratings

RAHEEM MOSTERT: 79 OVERALL (95 SPEED)

Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

ALEC INGOLD: 77 OVERALL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

DE’VON ACHANE: 76 OVERALL (95 SPEED)

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

JEFF WILSON JR.: 76 OVERALL

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MYLES GASKIN: 72 OVERALL

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

SALVON AHMED: 69 OVERALL

Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM / THE PALM BEACH PSOT / USA TODAY NETWORK

JOHN LOVETT: 66 OVERALL

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

VERDICT: I’m not going to lie. I’m shocked with how well De’Von Achane is rated in Madden 24, especially considering how they’ve graded rookie running backs in the past. Achane being tied with Raheem Mostert as the fastest running back in Madden will surely make the Dolphins a desired team in this year’s game. Salvon Ahmed being graded lower than Myles Gaskin doesn’t make much sense to me, as I believe Ahmed has forged a role in Miami’s backfield and proven to be the better overall running back. Nevertheless, I think Madden did good with how they graded the running back room — although there’s a case to be made that Alec Ingold deserves a bit more praise.

I’m excited for Miami’s running back room in Madden 24 — I hope the offensive line can open up some running lanes. If not, I may have to bounce outside with two of the cheesiest backs the game has ever seen.

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins' offensive line, running backs, and fullbacks? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!

