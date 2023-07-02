 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins’ roster ranked as 4th-best in the NFL, according to ESPN

The Dolphins boast one of the best rosters in the league.

NFL: JUN 08 Miami Dolphins Minicamp Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have come a long way in the last few seasons, with general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel working together to construct one of the league’s best rosters.

By the looks of it, the rest of the league is finally taking notice.

ESPN’s Mike Clay and Seth Walder released their rankings of all 32 NFL rosters, and the Dolphins managed to snag the #4 spot on their list.

In full, the list is as follows:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. Philadelphia Eagles
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Miami Dolphins
  5. Cincinnati Bengals
  6. Dallas Cowboys
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. San Francisco 49ers
  9. Cleveland Browns
  10. New York Jets
  11. Baltimore Ravens
  12. Seattle Seahawks
  13. Denver Broncos
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers
  15. Jacksonville Jaguars
  16. Minnesota Vikings
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. New York Giants
  19. New Orleans Saints
  20. New England Patriots
  21. Las Vegas Raiders
  22. Chicago Bears
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Washington Commanders
  25. Carolina Panthers
  26. Atlanta Falcons
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Tennessee Titans
  29. Houston Texans
  30. Indianapolis Colts
  31. Los Angeles Rams
  32. Arizona Cardinals

In terms of Miami’s strongest unit, Clay mentioned the Dolphins’ cornerbacks, with Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, and Nik Needham making up an impressive group.

As for Miami’s weakest unit, Walder pointed to the Dolphins’ tight-end group as particularly weak, as Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tyler Kroft managed just 227 catches in 250 combined games last year.

Finally, Miami’s “X-Factor” for next season is the team’s offensive line, as the Dolphins’ offensive line ranked 24th in the league in pass-block win-rate last year. Improve that, manage to stay healthy, and the Dolphins are sitting pretty next season.

The full rankings, along with explanations for each team, can be found HERE.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Dolphins be higher? Lower? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!

