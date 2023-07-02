Miami Dolphins’ roster ranked as 4th-best in the NFL, according to ESPN

The Miami Dolphins have come a long way in the last few seasons, with general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel working together to construct one of the league’s best rosters.

By the looks of it, the rest of the league is finally taking notice.

ESPN’s Mike Clay and Seth Walder released their rankings of all 32 NFL rosters, and the Dolphins managed to snag the #4 spot on their list.

In full, the list is as follows:

In terms of Miami’s strongest unit, Clay mentioned the Dolphins’ cornerbacks, with Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou, and Nik Needham making up an impressive group.

As for Miami’s weakest unit, Walder pointed to the Dolphins’ tight-end group as particularly weak, as Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and Tyler Kroft managed just 227 catches in 250 combined games last year.

Finally, Miami’s “X-Factor” for next season is the team’s offensive line, as the Dolphins’ offensive line ranked 24th in the league in pass-block win-rate last year. Improve that, manage to stay healthy, and the Dolphins are sitting pretty next season.

The full rankings, along with explanations for each team, can be found HERE.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Dolphins be higher? Lower? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!