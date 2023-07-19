Miami Dolphins’ Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane are the fastest running backs in Madden 24

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is popular in South Florida as rumors swirl but don’t underestimate what the Miami Dolphins already have at the position.

Coach Mike McDaniel couldn’t hide his excitement when the Dolphins drafted De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Raheem Mostert is back with the team after setting career-highs in both attempts and yards last season.

McDaniel’s need for speed is pretty obvious to the Madden 24 developers as the Dolphins have the league’s fastest running backs in Mostert and Achane. The game gave both running backs a 95-speed rating — the fastest in the game.

Miami is the only team with more than one of the league’s 10 fastest tailbacks, according to Madden. Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. — who joined the team at the trade deadline last season — averaged 4.9 yards per carry. EA Sports gave Wilson a speed rating of 90. Adding Achane’s game-breaking skillset to the group is another sign that the Dolphins will get the running backs more involved next season.

The Dolphins ranked second-to-last in rushing attempts last season (26.3), just ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McDaniel told Mostert he plans to utilize running backs more in 2023, which could include some extra targets.

The Dolphins didn’t add a pass-catching tight end despite Mike Gesicki’s targets going to the New England Patriots in free agency. Getting the ball to high-speed backs underneath as wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle create space downfield adds a dangerous layer to an offense that was fourth in passing yards but No. 14 in yards after the catch last year.