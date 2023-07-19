Way too early Miami Dolphins' offensive and defensive 2023 MVPs

With rookies reporting to camp yesterday and the vets reporting next Tuesday the team will start to work on what will eventually become the 2023 version of the Miami Dolphins. While the first game is still a ways off the team's staff will begin the process of teaching the defense a new scheme under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio while continuing to add to the offensive scheme installed last offseason by then-new head coach Mike McDaniel.

What stands out as different for this season's training camp is that for the first time in recent memory, both the fan base and the national media look at the Miami Dolphins as just not another bottom-feeder or middle-of-the-road team but as a team with a legitimate chance to not only make it to the playoffs but also to make some waves once they get there.

So tonight’s question is who do you see as the most likely candidates, barring any physical setbacks, to be the team's offensive and defensive MVPs for the 2023 season? Will it be the usual suspects or one of our new additions to the roster? Will it be a guy that is already with the team but finally breaks out this season?

Please let us know your choices as well as your thoughts on your selections in the comments section below-