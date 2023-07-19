 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Madden 24: Player ratings for Miami Dolphins defensive linemen and pass rushers

On Tuesday, EA Sports released their second batch of Madden 24 ratings, focusing on the defensive line. Here’s where the Miami Dolphins’ defensive front and pass rushers ranked. #FinsUp

By Josh Houtz
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Monday, EA released their player ratings for wide receivers and safeties, and as is tradition, fans across the league voiced their displeasure with many of Madden 24’s ratings. For Dolphins fans, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland stood out as criminally underrated players.

Both players were ranked 18th at their respective positions — a number everyone would disagree with. But that may not have even been the biggest snub of them all. Because on Tuesday, EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb received his overall rating, which was much lower than many anticipated.

But before I voice my displeasure with some of EA’s ratings, let’s take a look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins' defensive linemen and EDGE rushers.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Defensive Linemen & EDGE Ratings

CHRISTIAN WILKINS: 86 OVERALL

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

JAELAN PHILLIPS: 83 OVERALL

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

BRADLEY CHUBB: 79 OVERALL

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

EMMANUEL OGBAH: 79 OVERALL

Cleveland Browns v Miami Dolphins Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

ZACH SIELER: 79 OVERALL

Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

ANDREW VAN GINKEL: 76 OVERALL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

MALIK REED: 72 OVERALL

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

RAEKWON DAVIS: 71 OVERALL

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

CAMERON GOODE: 63 OVERALL

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

JOSIAH BRONSON: 62 OVERALL

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

JAYLEN TWYMAN: 60 OVERALL

NFL: SEP 19 Vikings at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

BRANDON PILI: 60 OVERALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Notre Dame at USC Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

VERDICT: As a lifelong Jaelan Phillips stan, I want to say that his 83 overall rating is a travesty, but it’s hard for me to focus on Phillips when his partner in crime, Bradley Chubb, is rated so poorly. We can all agree Chubb’s play wasn’t great, but his presence on Miami’s defensive line opened things up for everyone around him. And despite what many are considering a down year, he still combined for 39 tackles, eight sacks, and 20 quarterback hits — so there’s no way I can agree with his 79-overall rating.

Zach Sieler also deserves better, but I understand why he gets overlooked. After all, he’s arguably the most underrated player in the history of football. Christian Wilkins seems good with an 86 overall rating, but after the record-breaking season he had in 2022, I think Madden could increase his stats a bit further.

Nevertheless, with constant roster updates throughout the season and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in town, many of these defensive ratings will only improve in 2023—something the Dolphins desperately need if the team hopes to build upon their 2022 season.

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins' defensive linemen and pass-rushers? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!

