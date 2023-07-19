Madden 24: Player ratings for Miami Dolphins defensive linemen and pass rushers

On Monday, EA released their player ratings for wide receivers and safeties, and as is tradition, fans across the league voiced their displeasure with many of Madden 24’s ratings. For Dolphins fans, Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland stood out as criminally underrated players.

Both players were ranked 18th at their respective positions — a number everyone would disagree with. But that may not have even been the biggest snub of them all. Because on Tuesday, EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb received his overall rating, which was much lower than many anticipated.

But before I voice my displeasure with some of EA’s ratings, let’s take a look at Madden 24’s player ratings for the Miami Dolphins' defensive linemen and EDGE rushers.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Defensive Linemen & EDGE Ratings

CHRISTIAN WILKINS: 86 OVERALL

JAELAN PHILLIPS: 83 OVERALL

BRADLEY CHUBB: 79 OVERALL

EMMANUEL OGBAH: 79 OVERALL

ZACH SIELER: 79 OVERALL

ANDREW VAN GINKEL: 76 OVERALL

MALIK REED: 72 OVERALL

RAEKWON DAVIS: 71 OVERALL

CAMERON GOODE: 63 OVERALL

JOSIAH BRONSON: 62 OVERALL

JAYLEN TWYMAN: 60 OVERALL

BRANDON PILI: 60 OVERALL

VERDICT: As a lifelong Jaelan Phillips stan, I want to say that his 83 overall rating is a travesty, but it’s hard for me to focus on Phillips when his partner in crime, Bradley Chubb, is rated so poorly. We can all agree Chubb’s play wasn’t great, but his presence on Miami’s defensive line opened things up for everyone around him. And despite what many are considering a down year, he still combined for 39 tackles, eight sacks, and 20 quarterback hits — so there’s no way I can agree with his 79-overall rating.

Zach Sieler also deserves better, but I understand why he gets overlooked. After all, he’s arguably the most underrated player in the history of football. Christian Wilkins seems good with an 86 overall rating, but after the record-breaking season he had in 2022, I think Madden could increase his stats a bit further.

Nevertheless, with constant roster updates throughout the season and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in town, many of these defensive ratings will only improve in 2023—something the Dolphins desperately need if the team hopes to build upon their 2022 season.

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins' defensive linemen and pass-rushers? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!