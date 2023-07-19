Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to be ready for Patriots training camp - Pats Pulpit

Smith-Schuster missed most of the spring with a knee injury.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Remembering the last time the Jets were on Hard Knocks - Gang Green Nation

The iconic NFL show produced some memorable Jets moments in 2010





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills’ injury quality, not quantity, a nuisance in 2022 - Buffalo Rumblings

Not all losses are the same

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Can the Ravens dethrone the Bengals this season? - Baltimore Beatdown

Defensive success vs. Joe Burrow and an improved defense should give fans a reason for optimism





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Le’Veon Bell apologizes to Steelers fans for holdout in 2018 NFL season - Behind the Steel Curtain

The apology was posted Saturday night on his Snapchat account.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Chase Brown: Assessing the value of new Bengals RB - Cincy Jungle

Future RB1?





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard franchise tags prove Nick Chubb the exception - Dawgs By Nature

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs & Tony Pollard had their franchise tag deadlines pass without extensions

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Will Dameon Pierce Buck the Trend? - Battle Red Blog

How high can the second year back fly?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

DeAndre Hopkins has better Madden rating than A.J. Brown - Music City Miracles

DeAndre Hopkins picking the Titans has made Twitter go crazy





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars sign TE Evan Engram to 3-year, $41.25 million extension - Big Cat Country

After a long offseason of negotiations, the Jacksonville Jaguars have agree to extend breakout TE Evan Engram to a an extension worth $41.25 million over 3 years.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor expresses surprise that NFL’s top free agent RBs cannot reach multi-year deals - Stampede Blue

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is set to become a free agent in 2024, but didn’t receive encouraging news on the league’s valuation of his position long-term.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Marvin Mims could make significant noise in Denver Broncos training camp - Mile High Report

The rookie, drafted in the second round of April’s NFL Draft, is not getting the chatter guys like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick are. But maybe he should.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Justin Herbert lands among top 5 QBs voted by NFL execs - Bolts From The Blue

With three strong seasons to begin his NFL career, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert still has plenty of elite football ahead of him.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders news: Josh Jacobs contract situation: What’s next? - Silver And Black Pride

The drama may just be starting for star running back Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders now that the contract extension deadline for franchised players has passed





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs’ Biggest Questions: How much of a load can Kadarius Toney carry? - Arrowhead Pride

This season, Kansas City’s speedy wideout will need to remain pretty free of injuries.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

What’s next after Saquon Barkley, Giants fail to reach long-term contract? - Big Blue View

Barkley will have to play 2023 season on franchise tag ... unless he doesn’t play





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Is Jalen Hurts underrated or overrated? - Bleeding Green Nation

Can the Eagles’ QB be consistently elite in successive seasons?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys Tony Romo and Dak Prescott are similar, but Prescott should do better at the end - Blogging The Boys

Tony Romo and Dak Prescott are good quarterbacks, but Prescott has a better opportunity to do something special with the latter half of his career thanks to a few advantages.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

All aTwitter: 18 July 2023 - Daron Payne signs long term deal (4 months) before franchise tag deadline; Saquon Barkley does not - Hogs Haven

News, links to articles, updates and more from DC area writers and national sports journalists and others

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

The Packers’ 2023 season will be defined by the questions it answers - Acme Packing Company

The Packers have more questions than ever before up and down the roster, and this season will be pivotal in creating the team for the new era.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Top 10 NFL QB for 2023: Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff just misses list - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions quarterabck Jared Goff was not named a top-10 QB for 2023, but he received several votes.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Evan Engram’s contract and impact on Chicago Bears extending Cole Kmet - Windy City Gridiron

How much will Evan Engram’s new contract impact the Bears’ negotiations with Cole Kmet?





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Justin Jefferson once again finds himself in elite company - Daily Norseman

This time in the video game realm

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Top 10 Saints for the Upcoming Season - Canal Street Chronicles

Who didn’t make the cut?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Kyle Pitts announces on Instagram that he will avoid the PUP list - The Falcoholic

We should see Pitts on the practice field at some point during Training Camp.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 2023 season opener countdown: 54 days to go - Cat Scratch Reader

We’re counting down the days until the Panthers kick off the 2023 season.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Has Baker Mayfield already won Buccaneers starting job? - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay signed up for a quarterback competition, but is there any real competition at all?

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Why building around Brandon Aiyuk makes sense for the Niners - Niners Nation

Both Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel meet the criteria for what makes a WR1





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

What DeAndre Hopkins to the Tennessee Titans can tell the Arizona Cardinals about Budda Baker - Revenge of the Birds

In a mercenary league, players are only valued as much as they are paid—will the Cardinals do the same for their team captain?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Surprise, surprise: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett was effective everywhere in 2022 - Field Gulls

Taking a look at how efficient Tyler Lockett was last year and where he compares to the best in the league.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams roster: PFF ranks LA as one of worst NFL roster going into 2023 - Turf Show Times

PFF ranked the Rams as one of the worst rosters in the NFL in 2023