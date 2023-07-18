Dolphins training camp 2023: Miami makes roster moves for two UDFAs

The Miami Dolphins opened training camp on Tuesday with their rookies reporting to the team’s training facilities. It did not take long for the team to start making training camp roster moves. Miami announced Tuesday afternoon two injury-related moves featuring undrafted free agent rookies.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner out of Stanford was placed on the active/non-football injury list. He appeared in 21 games, starting 15 times, during his collegiate career. Last season he started 10 games with 29 tackles and five passes defensed. According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Bonner has an illness and should be healthy in a few days. The Dolphins can pull the cornerback off the NFI list whenever he is medically cleared to practice.

Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was placed on injured reserve, potentially ending his season. Jackson’s report states the former Illinois State linebacker injured his knee while training during the offseason. He was a five-year player in college, appearing in 51 games with 33 starts. He was the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year last season, recording 14 sacks for the season. If Vanedenburgh is to play this year, he and the Dolphins would have to reach an injury settlement, a move that would release him from the injured reserve list and clear him to sign with any team, including back with the Dolphins, once he is medically cleared.

The move opens a roster spot for the Dolphins. No corresponding roster move was announced.