Report: Miami Dolphins schedule joint practices with Falcons, Texans

The Miami Dolphins are set to hold joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans next month, as part of the team’s preparation for the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

In what has become a growing training camp trend, 27 clubs have scheduled joint practices with other NFL teams.



Here’s the full schedule: pic.twitter.com/ltKeFo4Hmh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2023

The Dolphins will play host to the Falcons from August 8th-9th, in Miami Gardens, Florida, before traveling to Houston to practice with the Texans from August 16th-17th. The Dolphins kick off their season on September 10th against the Los Angeles Chargers, giving the team just under a month to prepare for opening day.

The Dolphins will not face either the Falcons or Texans next season, which is why the teams are scrimmaging before the season.

The Falcons finished 7-10 last season, under 2nd-year head coach Arthur Smith. The team has made more than a few moves this offseason, adding quarterback Taylor Heinicke, cornerback Tre Flowers, and running back Bijan Robinson (rookie) to their roster.

Bijan Robinson’s footwork is TOO sharp



The Falcons reportedly plan to use Robinson at “multiple positions” within the offense.



Tyler Allgeier (Falcons RB) even said he’s already “learning from” Robinson on how to be an all-around back.



One NFL scout said he believes… pic.twitter.com/QHm4INHBd5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the Texans finished 3-13 last season, firing head coach Lovie Smith in the process. Former 49ers defensive coordinator (and former colleague of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel) DeMeco Ryans was hired as the new head coach, and is set to lead the team into a new era. The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the 2nd-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, although it’s unclear whether or not Stroud will start the season.

Both teams should provide adequate competition for the Dolphins, who are looking to clinch their 2nd-consecutive playoff berth this season, a feat which has avoided the team for 22 years.