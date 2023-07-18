Should the Miami Dolphins trade for RB Josh Jacobs?

The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a running back. That much, we know.

As per various reports, free agent running back (and Miami native) Dalvin Cook is currently #1 on the Dolphins’ list.

Since being drafted to the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Cook has spent has entire NFL career in Minnesota, establishing himself as one of the league’s top running backs along the way. Last season, Cook racked up 1,173 rushing yards, 295 receiving yards, 39 receptions, and 10 total touchdowns.

But, coming on terms on an agreement with the 4-time Pro Bowler is proving to be difficult, as both parties seem to have reached a standstill.

Enter, Josh Jacobs.

After his stellar showing last season, in which Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (league-high) and 12 touchdowns, the Las Vegas Raiders placed the franchise tag on the former Alabama star.

However, Jacobs declined a long-term contract with the Raiders, and meaning he will play the 2023 season on his franchise tender, worth $10 million for running backs. Jacobs, who also earned All-Pro honors last year, is not expected to report to training camp, as per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Now, although Jacobs would be far more expensive than Cook, he’s also two years younger than Cook, and has significantly more gas left in the tank. The Dolphins would have to move some pieces around to afford Jacobs, but it’s certainly possible.

As far as we know, Jacobs isn’t anywhere on the Dolphins’ radar at the moment. General manager Chris Grier isn’t known for taking big swings at running back, but the addition of Jacobs could push this team over the line, especially come late December and early January.

He’s tough, he’s fast, and he doesn’t shy away from big moments. Oh, and he’s played with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before, so there’s that.

