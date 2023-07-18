Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Wide receivers

The Miami Dolphins are opening their 2023 training camp today as the rookies report to Miami Gardens. The veterans are scheduled to get to South Florida on Tuesday, July 25, and from then on, the focus is purely on preparing for the season. The calendar has officially moved to the soft opening of the year for Miami, and the grand opening is coming soon.

As we work our way toward the full start of training camp, we are continuing our series building the Dolphins’ 53-man roster today. After having started with the quarterbacks and then moved to the running backs, we now turn to the outside and take a look at the wide receivers.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

Chris Coleman (R)

River Cracraft

Daewood Davis (R)

Erik Ezukanma

Tyreek Hill

Braylon Sanders

Freddie Swain

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

What should we expect in training camp?

The top of the depth chart is locked with Hill and Waddle. Hill is aiming to reach the 2,000-yard mark while Waddle, entering his third year in the league, is ready to show he is a superstar alongside Hill. The duo may be the best one-two combination in the league.

Behind them, there will be a position battle throughout training camp and the preseason. Wilson joined the team last year and was expected to be the third option among the receivers, but he finished the year with just 12 receptions for 136 yards. Among receivers, Trent Sherfield became the third most productive player, catching 30 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns, but he signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. The next four receiving options for the Dolphins in 2022 were tight end Mike Gesicki (32 receptions, 362 yards, 5 touchdowns), running back Raheem Mostert (31, 202, 2), tight end Durham Smythe (15, 129, 1), and fullback Alec Ingold (15, 105, 1). Gesicki signed with the New England Patriots this year.

Miami’s 2022 receiving corps production was:

Tyreek Hill - 119 rec, 1,710 yards, 7 TDs

Jaylen Waddle - 75 rec, 1,356 yards, 8 TDs

Trent Sherfield - 30 rec, 417 yards, 2 TDs

Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - 12 rec, 136 yards

River Cracraft - 9 rec, 102 yards, 2 TDs

Braylon Sanders - 2 rec, 17 yards

Erik Ezukanma - 1 rec, 3 yards

Clearly, the Dolphins' wide receivers last year were Hill and Waddle, and then some spot performances by everyone else. They need someone to step up and claim that third spot, especially with Sherfield and Gesicki not on the team this year, if only to take a little pressure off Hill and Waddle.

Wilson could still be that option, but he will have to outperform two newcomers to the team this year, with Miami adding Berrios and Chosen in the offseason. Berrios is probably the biggest threat to Wilson because Berrios is a kick and punt return option for Miami as well, effectively replacing Wilson’s special teams role. Chosen adds another speedy receiver to what should be one of the fastest offenses in the league and he could be the perfect complement to Hill and Waddle.

The next tier of receivers includes Cracraft, Ezukanma, Sanders, and Swain, all of whom have to make an impact early to put themselves into a position to make the roster. They have the capability to be a fourth or fifth option for the offense, but they have to beat out at least one of Berrios, Chose, and Wilson.

Coleman and Davis both signed as undrafted free agents this year. They have to impress quickly to move up the depth chart and make a spot for themselves on the roster.

2023 53-man roster projection

Braxton Berrios

Robbie Chosen

River Cracraft

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson, Jr.

Miami kept five wide receivers at the end of the preseason last year, and I think that feels about right - but who is the additional cut to get this down to five? And that said, I could see Ezukanma, Sanders, or Swain all making a case to make the roster as well. Coleman, Davis, and a cut player could make a case to land on the practice squad.