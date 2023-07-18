Madden 24: Player ratings for Miami Dolphins wide receivers and safeties

With training camp fastly approaching and rookies starting to report, the smell of football is in the air. But no tradition signifies that football needs to get here sooner, quite like the annual release of Madden ratings.

Yesterday, EA Sports released their Madden 24 ratings for wide receivers and safeties. And as is tradition, fans from all over the world took to the internet to voice their frustration with their favorite players’ Madden ratings.

I, unfortunately, am no different.

But before I voice my displeasure with some of Madden 24’s ratings (Jevon Holland an 84 overall? Really?!), let’s take a look at the ratings that were released on Monday — starting with the wide receiver position.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Wide Receiver Ratings

TYREEK HILL: 98 OVERALL

JAYLEN WADDLE: 88 OVERALL

CEDRICK WILSON JR: 75 OVERALL

ROBBIE CHOSEN: 75 OVERALL

BRAXTON BERRIOS: 73 OVERALL

FREDDIE SWAIN: 68 OVERALL

RIVER CRACRAFT: 68 OVERALL

ELIJAH HIGGINS: 65 OVERALL (I know he’s a tight end — but no one told Madden)

ERIK EZUKANMA: 65 OVERALL

VERDICT: For me, the biggest snub is Jaylen Waddle, who is rated as the 18th-best wide receiver in Madden 24. For a guy that is unquestionably one of the league’s top-10 wideouts, this seems a bit too low. Additionally, Tyreek Hill, one point shy of the 99 Club, doesn’t sit well with me. Because we all know if he still played for the Kansas City Chiefs, he’d have the rating to back it up. Lastly, having Elijah Higgins listed as a tight end — despite being a receiver in college — is just flat-out wrong, especially when all signs point to him transitioning to tight end this upcoming season.

Miami’s offense is sure to be dynamic in Madden 24 — and hard for opposing defenses to stop — just like Mike McDaniel’s offense in real life.

Miami Dolphins Madden 24 Safety Ratings

JEVON HOLLAND: 84 OVERALL

DESHON ELLIOTT: 79 OVERALL

BRANDON JONES: 76 OVERALL

VERONE MCKINLEY III: 65 OVERALL

KEIDRON SMITH: 64 OVERALL

ELIJAH CAMPBELL: 62 OVERALL

VERDICT: The first rating that immediately jumped out at me was Jevon Holland’s 88 overall — especially when ESPN recently did a study that had him ranked as the 5th-best safety in all of football. To rank him 18th among his peers is disrespectful. I also believe Brandon Jones deserves a little more praise, but I understand he’s being overlooked due to injury. Still, that doesn’t make it okay. Elijah Campbell is listed as a defensive back on Miami’s official website, but he’s a safety in Madden. I don’t think that makes too much of a difference or impacts your depth chart, but it’s worth noting.

Ultimately, none of these ratings really matter, as they will be updated weekly throughout the season. But seeing how disrespected some of Miami’s core players are around the league can be frustrating.

Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle the 18th best at their position?!?! #ComeOnMan

What are your thoughts on Madden 24’s ratings for the Miami Dolphins wide receivers and safeties? Who is ranked too low? Too high? Let us know in the comments section below!