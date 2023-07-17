Wes Welker motivates Tyreek Hill to remain one of the league’s best wide receivers

Whether you’re writing a story or aiming to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards — there’s something that motivates all of us.

Tyreek Hill parlayed his motivation into quite a bit since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill, member of the 2010s All-Decade Team and a four-time All-Pro, shared on his podcast — It Needed To Be Said — that Miami Dolphins wide receiver coach Wes Welker knows exactly what buttons to push.

“He’s grilling [me] every day,” Hill said. “I hate it, but it’s like bro — I need that to get better. Sometimes I can get set in my ways about just who I am. I’m like, ‘I made this Pro Bowl and I’m an All-Pro — I don’t need this bro’... I could just go out and play.

“When you got that coach who’s like, ‘I’m not gonna let you settle bro, I want you to get better every single day because this wasn’t who you were when you first came in the league.’”

Welker, a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time NFL receptions leader, played for the Dolphins (2004-2006) and joined the coaching staff prior to the 2022 season.

The former Texas Tech receiver began coaching with the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant in 2017. Welker, with nearly two decades of NFL experience under his belt, must have a few tricks up his sleeve since Hill set career highs in both receptions (119) and yards (1,710) with the Dolphins.

Looking ahead — Hill isn’t ready to settle and hopes to become the league’s first 2,000-yard receiver.