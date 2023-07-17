Tua Tagovailoa ranked as 15th best quarterback according to ESPN poll

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, players and coaches to determine the top players at various positions this offseason, and the Miami Dolphins have ranked highly on many of those lists.

Today, they released their quarterback rankings, and Miami Dolphins signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was not named in the top-ten at the position. Instead, he received the final “honorable mention” spot — essentially ranking him as the 15th best quarterback in the National Football League.

The top-ten list is as follows:

The quarterbacks listed ahead of Tagovailoa in the “honorable mention” category of ESPN’s rankings are: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints.

One could argue for Tagovailoa to be listed ahead of a number of the players who rank higher than him on this list, but his durability concerns do play a factor in how this list played out according to Fowler.

___

How do you feel about Tagovailoa’s standing on this list? Do you feel be should be ranked higher? Should he be ranked lower? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13. Fins up!