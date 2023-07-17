Dolphins training camp 2023: Building the roster - Running backs

The start of the Miami Dolphins’ 2023 training is this week, with the rookies reporting on Tuesday, July 18, and the veterans reporting on Tuesday, July 25. The team plays its first preseason on August 11 as they host the Atlantan Falcons, then the regular season kicks off for Miami on September 10.

As the season gets ready to start, we continue to build the Dolphins roster, one position group at a time. We already covered the quarterbacks and move on to the running backs today.

Who is on the 90-man roster?

De’Von Achane (R)

Salvon Ahmed

Chris Brooks (R)

Myles Gaskin

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

What should we expect in training camp?

The question should probably be less about what to expect from this group and more focused on if the Dolphins add to the group before the season starts. The rumors continue to swirl about Miami potentially signing free agent Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook. The addition of Cook would immediately elevate him to the top of the depth chart.

Without Cook, the starting position appears to belong to either Mostert or Wilson. Both will likely see plenty of playing time. Ahmed and Gaskin could resume their positions as the backups, but Achane being added into the mix would seem to give Miami five players for likely four spots on the roster. The battle for the last spot could come down to special teams play this summer.

Brooks, an undrafted free agent, faces an uphill battle to find a roster spot.

2023 53-man roster projection

De’Von Achane (R)

Salvon Ahmed

Raheem Mostert

Jeff Wilson, Jr.

Mostert and Wilson leading the group, with Ahmed serving as a backup and Achane working his way into playing time seems to be the most logical outcome for the group right now. Gaskin and Brooks find themselves on the wrong side of the cut line in this pre-camp projection, but both could hang around as practice squad additions, giving Miami good depth at running back if needed this year.