Watch | A look at every Tua Tagovailoa touchdown from the 2022 NFL Season

Last season, under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took his game to the next level. The fourth-year quarterback finished with career highs in yards (3,548) and touchdown passes (25). He also finished with only eight interceptions and helped lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. But just how good was Tua Tagovailoa?

Here’s a look at every Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass from the 2022 NFL Season.

Here’s a look at the stats from every game Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown in.

Week 1: vs. New England Patriots

23 of 33 for 270 yards and one touchdown.

Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens

36 of 50 for 469 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills

13 of 18 for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

21 of 35 for 261 yards and one touchdown.

Week 8: @ Detroit Lions

29 of 36 for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Week 9: @ Chicago Bears

21 of 30 for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Week 11: vs. Houston Texans

22 of 36 for 299 yards and one touchdown.

Week 13 @ San Francisco 49ers

18 of 33 for 295 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers

10 of 28 for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills

17 of 30 for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

16 of 25 for 310 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 season? What do you hope to see from him in 2023? How many touchdowns will Tua throw for in year two with head coach Mike McDaniel? How many yards? Will the Dolphins win a playoff game this season? Let us know in the comments section below!