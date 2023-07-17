Watch | A look at every Tua Tagovailoa touchdown from the 2022 NFL Season

Last season, under head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took his game to the next level. The fourth-year quarterback finished with career highs in yards (3,548) and touchdown passes (25). He also finished with only eight interceptions and helped lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. But just how good was Tua Tagovailoa?
Here’s a look at every Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass from the 2022 NFL Season.
Here’s a look at the stats from every game Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown in.
Week 1: vs. New England Patriots
23 of 33 for 270 yards and one touchdown.
Week 2: @ Baltimore Ravens
36 of 50 for 469 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
Week 3: vs. Buffalo Bills
13 of 18 for 186 yards and one touchdown.
Week 7: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
21 of 35 for 261 yards and one touchdown.
Week 8: @ Detroit Lions
29 of 36 for 382 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Week 9: @ Chicago Bears
21 of 30 for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Week 11: vs. Houston Texans
22 of 36 for 299 yards and one touchdown.
Week 13 @ San Francisco 49ers
18 of 33 for 295 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
Week 14: @ Los Angeles Chargers
10 of 28 for 145 yards and one touchdown.
Week 15: @ Buffalo Bills
17 of 30 for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers
16 of 25 for 310 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
What are your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa’s 2022 season? What do you hope to see from him in 2023? How many touchdowns will Tua throw for in year two with head coach Mike McDaniel? How many yards? Will the Dolphins win a playoff game this season? Let us know in the comments section below!
Loading comments...