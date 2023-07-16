DeAndre Hopkins staying out of AFC East; reportedly set to sign with Tennessee Titans

According to various online sources, free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be signing a deal with the Tennessee Titans in the coming days — keeping the 31-year-old out of the AFC East.

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills were reportedly in the mix to add the former multi-time All-Pro pass catcher — with the Patriots being the front-runners at one point. However, Hopkins is poised to catch balls from former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a member of the Titans during the 2023 NFL season.

Hopkins has played 10 seasons in the National Football League — his last three with the Arizona Cardinals after playing his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans. During his decade long career, he has nabbed 853 receptions for a whopping 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

The receiver was released from his contract with the Cardinals this May, but took his time when selecting his future team. Hopkins has dealt with injuries the past couple of years, but when healthy, the veteran is still an elite weapon in any offensive system.

Dolphins fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that DeAndre Hopkins will not be suiting up for any of their AFC East rivals this upcoming year.