Tyreek Hill guarantees a 2,000-yard season and another Super Bowl in the latest episode of the “It Needed to be Said” podcast

When superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill first arrived in Miami, one of the first things his new head coach asked him was whether or not he was ready to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record.

“As soon as I got off the plane in Miami, he (McDaniel) shook my hand, and he’s like “Are you ready to go for 2000”... I was like, “Woah! Calvin Johnson’s record!? I was definitely excited, man. I already knew Jaylen Waddle was a special talent. And I saw the offense when he was in San Fran, and the way they used Deebo and Aiyuk, and I was like, bro, just imagining myself inside that offense. And here I am 1,700 yards later.”

Hill ended 290 yards short of breaking the 2,000-yard mark and shattering Megatron’s historical record. But on his most recent episode of the “It Needed to be Said” podcast, Hill guarantees he will be crossing this iconic feat off his bucket list and best of all, another Super Bowl victory.

“ I will break 2000 yards next year, bro. All I’m gonna say is 2000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league. And y’all think Cheetah is going to leave without doing something he promised himself he’s gonna do?! I got y’all, baby! 2000 yards and another Super Bowl. We getting that! Believe that! Believe that! Thank you. Thank you. It needed to be said!”

When you factor in how close Hill was a season ago to breaking Megatron’s record and crossing a 2,000-yard season off his bucket list, it’s hard to argue he won’t put up those numbers again in year two with Mike McDaniel. But like most of Miaim’s Super Bowl aspirations, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health will be the most significant factor in Miami’s 2023 season.

Without Tua in the starting lineup, Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill failed to score a touchdown. Had Tagovailoa stayed healthy, it’s hard to argue that Hill wouldn’t have broken the single-season record last season. Now, we see if QB1 can stay healthy and whether or not Hill can deliver on his promise. and bring the Dolphins a Super Bowl most fans have long waited for.

